Open Menu

Rugby Union: World Cup Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Rugby Union: World Cup results

Paris, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Results from the Rugby World Cup on Sunday: Pool B: South Africa 76 Romania 0 Playing later Pool C: Australia v Fiji (1545) Pool D: England v Japan (1900) -------------------- Previous results Pool A France 27 New Zealand 13 Italy 52 Namibia 8 France 27 Uruguay 12 New Zealand 71 Namibia 3 Pool B Ireland 82 Romania 8 South Africa 18 Scotland 3 Ireland 59 Tonga 16 Pool C Australia 35 Georgia 15 Wales 32 Fiji 26 Wales 28 Portugal 8 Pool D Japan 42 Chile 12 England 27 Argentina 10 Samoa 43 Chile 10 afp

Related Topics

World Australia France Wales Ireland Argentina Italy Portugal Tonga Georgia Japan South Africa Chile Romania Samoa Fiji Namibia Uruguay Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

2 hours ago
 Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

4 hours ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

4 hours ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

6 hours ago
Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

6 hours ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

7 hours ago
 Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

7 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous