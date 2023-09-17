Rugby Union: World Cup Results
Paris, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :Results from the Rugby World Cup on Sunday: Pool B: South Africa 76 Romania 0 Playing later Pool C: Australia v Fiji (1545) Pool D: England v Japan (1900) -------------------- Previous results Pool A France 27 New Zealand 13 Italy 52 Namibia 8 France 27 Uruguay 12 New Zealand 71 Namibia 3 Pool B Ireland 82 Romania 8 South Africa 18 Scotland 3 Ireland 59 Tonga 16 Pool C Australia 35 Georgia 15 Wales 32 Fiji 26 Wales 28 Portugal 8 Pool D Japan 42 Chile 12 England 27 Argentina 10 Samoa 43 Chile 10