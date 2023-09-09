Open Menu

Rugby World Cup Kicks Off With French Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Paris, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :France made an impressive start to their attempt to win the first Rugby World Cup as the host nation beat New Zealand 27-13 in a hot and humid tournament opener on Friday.

Roared on by a capacity crowd at the Stade de France, Thomas Ramos nervelessly kicked 17 points and Damian Penaud and Melvyn Jaminet scored a try each.

Mark Telea touched down twice for the All Blacks and it was only after Ramos' 74th-minute penalty that the home fans could celebrate before the rampant white-shirted French scored a final try as Jaminet grabbed Maxime Lucu's chip.

France fought hard to prove that their tag as one of the favourites on home soil is well-deserved.

"It was important to begin well by winning even if it was not a knockout match," France head coach Fabien Galthie said.

"It was the culmination of our work before the tournament."It was a successful start on the field to what will be a key test of France's organizational skills ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, especially after the chaos that blighted last year's football Champions League final at the Stade de France on the outskirts of Paris.

With the Olympics less than a year away, French authorities are under scrutiny to prove they have learned from the mistakes during the football showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

