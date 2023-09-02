Rugby World Cup - Pool A Namibia factfile

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Windhoek, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :NAMIBIA Population: 2.6 million Capital: Windhoek Coach: Allister Coetzee (RSA) Number of registered players: 11,351 (World Rugby) World Rugby ranking: 21 (Aug 28, 2023) World Cup past record: 1987: Ineligible (administered by South Africa) 1991: Did not enter 1995: Did not qualify 1999: Pool stage 2003: Pool stage 2007: Pool stage 2011: Pool stage 2015: Pool stage 2019: Pool stage Pool matches (all times GMT) Italy v Namibia, Sept 9 (1100), Saint-Etienne; New Zealand v Namibia, Sept 15 (1900), Toulouse; France v Namibia, Sept 21 (1900), Marseille; Uruguay v Namibia, Sept 27 (1545), Lyon Squad Backs: Damian Stevens (New Orleans Gold/USA), Jacques Theron (Wanderers), Andre van der Berg (Wanderers), Cliven Loubser (Utah Warriors/USA), Tiaan Swanepoel (Lions/RSA), JC Greyling (Wanderers), Gerswin Mouton (Wits University/RSA), Chad Plato (Kudus), Danco Burger (Wanderers), Johan Deysel (Colomiers/FRA, capt), Le Roux Malan (New England Free Jacks/USA), Divan Rossouw (Lions/RSA), Oela Blaauw (University of Johannesburg/RSA), Alcino Isaacs (Boland Cavaliers/RSA) Forwards: Jason Benade, Desiderius Sethie (both University of Namibia), Aranos Coetzee (Cheetahs/RSA), Casper Viviers (Baulois/FRA), Torsten van Jaarsveld (Bayonne/FRA), Louis van der Westhuizen (Cheetahs/RSA), Tiaan de Klerk (Mogliano/ITA), PJ van Lill (Capbreton Hossegor/FRA), Adriaan Ludick (Limoges/FRA), Mahepisa Tjeriko (University of Namibia), Tjiuee Uanivi (Montauban/FRA), Prince!Gaoseb, Max Katjijeko (both Tel Aviv Heat/ISR), Adriaan Booysen (Dallas Jackals/USA), Wian Conradie (New England Free Jacks/USA), Richard Hardwick (Melbourne Rebels/AUS), Johan Retief (Griquas/RSA), Haitembu Shifuka, Obert Nortje Player to watch: Wian Conradie.

In a squad where the emphasis is on teamwork rather than individuals, flanker Conradie stands out for his hard work, speed to the loose ball, and powerful surges over the gain line. He starred in a 36-0 triumph over Kenya in France last year, scoring three tries in a triumph that clinched a seventh consecutive appearance at the global showpiece.

Aim for the tournament: Namibia is craving a victory after losses in the 22 matches they have played at six World Cup tournaments. A 2019 fixture against Canada was declared a draw after being cancelled due to a typhoon. It is hard to imagine Welwitschias defeating Italy or two of the title favorites, New Zealand and France, so the realistic aim of coach Allister Coetzee and his team will be to beat Uruguay in their last pool match and create history.