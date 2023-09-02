Open Menu

Rugby World Cup - Pool A New Zealand Factfile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Wellington, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :NEW ZEALAND Population: 5.2 million Capital: Wellington Coach: Ian Foster Registered players: 221,806 (World Rugby) World Rugby Ranking: 4 (Aug 28, 2023) World Cup past record: 1987: Winnners 1991: Third place 1995: Runners-up 1999: Fourth place 2003: Third place 2007: Quarter-finals 2011: Winners 2015: Winners 2019: Third place Pool matches (all times GMT) New Zealand v France, September 8 (1915), Paris; New Zealand v Namibia, September 15 (1900), Toulouse; New Zealand v Italy, September 29 (1900), Lyon; New Zealand v Uruguay, October 5 (1900), Lyon Squad Backs: Aaron Smith (Otago Highlanders), Finlay Christie (Auckland Blues), Cam Roigard (Wellington Hurricanes), Richie Mo'unga (Canterbury Crusaders), Damian McKenzie (Waikato Chiefs), Rieko Ioane (Auckland Blues), Jordie Barrett (Wellington Hurricanes), Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato Chiefs), David Havili (Canterbury Crusaders), Mark Telea (Auckland Blues), Leicester Fainga'anuku (Canterbury Crusaders), Caleb Clarke (Auckland Blues), Emoni Narawa (Waikato Chiefs), Beauden Barrett (Auckland Blues), Will Jordan (Canterbury Crusaders) Forwards: Ethan de Groot (Otago Highlanders), Fletcher Newell (Canterbury Crusaders), Nepo Laulala (Auckland Blues, Ofa Tu'ungafasi (Waikato Chiefs), Tamaiti Williams (Canterbury Crusaders), Tyrel Lomax (Wellington Hurricanes), Samisoni Taukei'aho (Waikato Chiefs), Dane Coles (Wellington Hurricanes), Codie Taylor (Canterbury Crusaders), Scott Barrett (Canterbury Crusaders), Brodie Retallick (Waikato Chiefs), Samuel Whitelock (Canterbury Crusaders), Tupou Vaa'i (Waikato Chiefs), Sam Cane (Waikato Chiefs, capt), Ardie Savea (Wellington Hurricanes), Shannon Frizell (Otago Highlanders), Luke Jacobson (Waikato Chiefs), Dalton Papalii (Auckland Blues) Player to watch: Will Jordan.

Since scoring five tries in a 102-0 demoliton of Tonga early in his All Blacks career back in 2021, the 25-year-old has been prolific for New Zealand, already chalking up 23 tries in 25 Tests. Legendary All Blacks winger John Kirwan says Jordan's pace and eye for a gap will bring an "X-factor" to New Zealand's World Cup bid.

Aim for the tournament: New Zealand head coach Ian Foster will step down after the World Cup, but has said the All Blacks have what it takes to win a fourth World Cup title. "It's a well-tested group that's gone through a lot of adversity, stayed tight and found solutions."

