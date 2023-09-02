Open Menu

Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland Factfile

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland factfile

Dublin, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :IRELAND Capital: Dublin Population: 5 million Registered players: 100,443 (World Rugby) Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG) World Rugby Ranking: 1 (Aug 28, 2023) World Cup record: 1987: Quarter-finals 1991: Quarter-finals 1995: Quarter-finals 1999: Quarter-finals play-off 2003: Quarter-finals 2007: Pool stage 2011: Quarter-finals 2015: Quarter-finals 2019: Quarter-finals Pool matches (all times GMT): Ireland v Romania, September 9 (1330), Bordeaux; Ireland v Tonga, September 16 (1900), Nantes; Ireland v South Africa, September 23 (1900), Paris; Ireland v Scotland, October 7 (1900), Paris Squad Backs: Craig Casey (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht) James Lowe (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster) Forwards: Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster) Player to watch: Johnny Sexton.

In his final hurrah at the age of 38, Sexton gets a chance to try and take the Irish past the quarter-finals for the first time. A lack of match practice may be no bad thing for the fly-half, who has maintained his level of excellence in the past four years. Once again Irish hopes revolve around his fitness -- injury to Sexton and even the semis will look a long shot.

Aim for the tournament: Ireland certainly have the ability and the confidence to go all the way but the draw for them is very tough, with their likely quarter-final opponents if they get through either France or New Zealand. "Why wouldn't we? Why wouldn't we? There's no point in turning up for a World Cup if we don't believe that we can win it," said coach Andy Farrell on their title hopes.

Related Topics

World France Paris Dublin Van Craig Ireland Tonga South Africa Romania Turkish Lira May September October 2015 2019 All Coach Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

2 hours ago
 MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

11 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

11 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

11 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

11 hours ago
Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

11 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

11 hours ago
 Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against sm ..

Ali Mardan Domki orders non-stop action against smuggling of sugar

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for savin ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for saving youth from drugs

11 hours ago
 Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijack ..

Joburg fire toll rises as S.Africa debates 'hijacked' buildings

11 hours ago
 Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Departme ..

Special Secretary Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) to abide by LHC verd ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous