Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Ireland factfile

Dublin, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :IRELAND Capital: Dublin Population: 5 million Registered players: 100,443 (World Rugby) Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG) World Rugby Ranking: 1 (Aug 28, 2023) World Cup record: 1987: Quarter-finals 1991: Quarter-finals 1995: Quarter-finals 1999: Quarter-finals play-off 2003: Quarter-finals 2007: Pool stage 2011: Quarter-finals 2015: Quarter-finals 2019: Quarter-finals Pool matches (all times GMT): Ireland v Romania, September 9 (1330), Bordeaux; Ireland v Tonga, September 16 (1900), Nantes; Ireland v South Africa, September 23 (1900), Paris; Ireland v Scotland, October 7 (1900), Paris Squad Backs: Craig Casey (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Johnny Sexton (Leinster, capt), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Keith Earls (Munster), Mack Hansen (Connacht) James Lowe (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster) Forwards: Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster) Player to watch: Johnny Sexton.

In his final hurrah at the age of 38, Sexton gets a chance to try and take the Irish past the quarter-finals for the first time. A lack of match practice may be no bad thing for the fly-half, who has maintained his level of excellence in the past four years. Once again Irish hopes revolve around his fitness -- injury to Sexton and even the semis will look a long shot.

Aim for the tournament: Ireland certainly have the ability and the confidence to go all the way but the draw for them is very tough, with their likely quarter-final opponents if they get through either France or New Zealand. "Why wouldn't we? Why wouldn't we? There's no point in turning up for a World Cup if we don't believe that we can win it," said coach Andy Farrell on their title hopes.