Rugby World Cup - Pool B Scotland Factfile

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Rugby World Cup - Pool B Scotland factfile

Edinburgh, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :SCOTLAND Population: 5.5 million Capital: Edinburgh Coach: Gregor Townsend Number of registered players: 87,166 (World Rugby) World Rugby Ranking: 5 (Aug 28, 2023) World Cup past record: 1987: Quarter-finals 1991: Semi-finals 1995: Quarter-finals 1999: Quarter-finals 2003: Quarter-finals 2007: Quarter-finals 2011: Pool stage 2015: Quarter-finals 2019: Pool stage Pool matches (all times GMT) South Africa v Scotland, September 10 (1545), Marseille; Scotland v Tonga, September 24 (1545), Nice; Scotland v Romania, September 30 (1900), Lille; Ireland v Scotland, October 7 (1900), Paris Squad: Backs: Ben White (Toulon/FRA), George Horne (Glasgow), Ali price (Glasgow), Finn Russell (Bath/ENG), Ben Healy (Edinburgh), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow), Chris Harris (Gloucester/ENG), Huw Jones (Glasgow), Cameron Redpath (Bath/ENG), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow), Ollie Smith (Glasgow), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh) Forwards: Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (unattached), Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Richie Gray (Glasgow), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh, capt), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh) Player to watch: Finn Russell.

Scotland's hopes of progressing beyond a devilishly difficult pool will depend on mercurial number 10 Russell producing his best on the biggest stage.

Aim for the tournament: Making it out of the pool stage may seem a humble aim for the number five ranked side in the world, but to do so Scotland will need to eliminate either holders South Africa or top-ranked Ireland.

