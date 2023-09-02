Open Menu

Rugby World Cup: Pool B - Tonga Factfile

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :TONGA Capital: Nuku'alofa Population: 106,000 Registered players: No figures (World Rugby) Coach: Toutai Kefu World Rugby Ranking: 15 (Aug 28, 2023) World Cup past record: 1987: Pool stage 1991: Did not qualify 1995: Pool stage 1999: Pool stage 2003: Pool stage 2007: Pool stage 2011: Pool stage 2015: Pool stage 2019: Pool stage Pool matches (all times GMT) Tonga v Ireland, September 16 (1900), Nantes; Tonga v Scotland, September 24 (1545), Nice; Tonga v South Africa, October 1 (1900), Marseille; Tonga v Romania, October 8(1545), Lille Squad Backs: Manu Paea (Moana Pasifika),Sonatane Takulua (Agen/FRA), Augustine Pulu (Hino Red Dragons/JPN), William Havili (Moana Pasifika), Solomone Kata (Leicester/ENG), Charles Piutau (Bristol/ENG), Kyren Taumoefolau (Moana Pasifika), Anzelo Tuitavuki (Hawke's Bay/NZL), Fine Inisi (Moana Pasifika), Pita Ahki (Toulouse/FRA), Malakai Fekitoa (Treviso/ITA), George Moala (Clermont/FRA), Afusipa Taumoepeau (Perpignan/FRA), Otumaka Mausia (Parramatta/AUS) Forwards: Siegfried Fisi'ihoi (Pau/FRA), Feao Fotuaika (Lyon/FRA), Tau Koloamatangi (Moana Pasifika), Ben Tameifuna (Bordeaux/FRA), Joe Apikotoa (Moana Pasifika), Paula Latu (Southland/NZL), Paula Ngauamo (Castres/FRA), Siua Maile (Treviso/ITA), Samiuela Moli (Moana Pasifika), Adam Coleman (Bordeaux/FRA), Sam Lousi (Scarlets/WAL), Steve Mafi (Oyonnax/FRA), Semisi Paea (Bay of Plenty/NZL), Leva Fifita (Connacht/IRL), Tanginoa Halaifonua (Stade Francais/FRA), Solomone Funaki (Moana Pasifika), Vaea Fifita (Scarlets/WAL), Sione Vailanu (Glasgow/SCO), Sione Havili Talitui (Moana Pasifika) Player to watch: Charles Piutau.

The full-back won 17 caps for the All Blacks before moving abroad at the age of 23 after being overlooked for the 2015 World Cup. The 1.86m (6ft 1in) 94kg (207lb) powerhouse has no regrets about the move, having starred this season in the English Rugby Premiership for Bristol with his blockbusting running. Now 31, Piutai brings game-breaking ability to Tonga.

Aim for the tournament: Japan upset Ireland in the last World Cup and Tonga coach Toutai Kefu aims to do the same to the current world number ones. "We're in a tough pool, but we'll throw all our eggs in one basket against Ireland," said Kefu. "We can't play footy with them. They'll beat us every day of the week. So, we need to come up with a bit of a plan, and I think we've got one -- It's going to be good."

