Rugby World Cup records

Paris, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Rugby World Cup milestones ahead of the opening match of the 10th edition on Friday which climaxes with the final on October 28: Wins (3): New Zealand (1987, 2011, 2015) and South Africa (1995, 2007 et 2019) Matches played (22): Jason Leonard (ENG/1991-2003) and Richie McCaw (NZL/2003-2015) World Cups appeared in (5): Brian Lima (SAM/1991-2007), Mauro Bergamasco (ITA/1999-2015), Sergio Parisse (ITA/2003-2019) Points (277): Jonny Wilkinson (ENG/1999-2011) Tries (15): Jonah Lomu (NZL/1995-1999), Bryan Habana (RSA/2007-2015) Conversions (58): Dan Carter (NZL/2003-2015) Penalties (58): Jonny Wilkinson (ENG/1999-2011) Drop goals (14): Jonny Wilkinson (ENG/1999-2011) Youngest try scorer: George North (WAL) at 19-years-old and 166 days against Namibia in 2011 Oldest try scorer: Diego Ormaechea (URU) at 40-years-old and 13 days against Spain in 1999 Youngest player: Vasil Lobzhanidze (GEO) at 18-years-old and 340 days against Tonga in 2015 Records in one RWC: Points (126): Grant Fox (NZL/1987) Tries (8): Jonah Lomu (NZL/1999), Bryan Habana (RSA/2007), Julian Savea (NZL/2015) Conversions (30): Grant Fox (NZL/1987) Penalties (31): Gonzalo Quesada (ARG/1999) Drop goals (8): Jonny Wilkinson (ENG/2003) In one match: Points scored by one team (145): New Zealand v Japan (145-17) in 1995 Points scored by a player (45): Simon Culhane (NZL) v Japan in 1995 Points gap (142): Australia v Namibia (142-0) in 2003 Tries scored (22): Australia v Namibia in 2003 Tries scored by a player (6): Mark Ellis (NZL) v Japan in 1995 Conversions by one team (20): New Zealand v Japan in 1995 Conversions by one player (20): Simon Culhane (NZL) v Japan in 1995 Penalties by one team (8): Scotland, France (1995), Argentina, Australia (1999) Penalties converted by one player (8): Gavin Hastings (SCO), Thierry Lacroix (FRA) (1995), Gonzalo Quesada (ARG), Matt Burke (AUS) (1999)Drop goals by one team (5): South Africa v England (1999)Drop goals by a player (5): Jannie de Beer (RSA) v England (1999)