Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 To Be Held In Cape Town

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 to be held in Cape Town

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The South African city of Cape Town will host the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens, World Rugby announced Tuesday.

The World Cup, the eighth edition for men and fourth for women, will be contested by 24 men's and 16 women's teams and is the first to be hosted in Africa.

The competition, which will run between September 9-11, 2022, will be held at the Cape Town Stadium, with a capacity of 57,654.

The top eight men's teams and top four women's teams from the last RWC Sevens in San Francisco in 2018 have already secured automatic qualification for the tournament in 2022.

The qualified teams for the men's event are defending champions New Zealand, England, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina, USA, France and Scotland.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

