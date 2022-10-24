- Home
RugbyL: World Cup Results
Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 01:30 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the Rugby League World Cup in England on Sunday: Group A In Doncaster Samoa 72 Greece 4 Group CIn LeighLebanon 32 Ireland 14
