RugbyL: World Cup Results
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 02:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :result from the Rugby League World Cup in England on Monday: Group DIn St. Helen'sTonga 32 Wales 6
