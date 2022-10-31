- Home
RugbyL: World Cup Results
Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 12:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :results from the Rugby League World Cup in England on Sunday: Group C In Leigh Lebanon 74 Jamaica 12 Group D In Middlesbrough Tonga 92 Cook Islands 10 Playing later Group AIn WarringtonSamoa v France (1700 GMT)
