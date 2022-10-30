- Home
RugbyL: World Cup Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2022 | 01:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :results from the Rugby League World Cup in England on Saturday: Group A At Sheffield England 94 Greece 4 Group B At Newcastle Fiji 30 Scotland 14 Playing later Group BAt St HelensAustralia v Italy (1830 GMT)
