RugbyL: World Cup Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2022 | 01:50 AM

RugbyL: World Cup results - collated

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Collated results from the Rugby League World Cup in England on Saturday: Group A At Sheffield England 94 Greece 4 Group B At Newcastle Fiji 30 Scotland 14 At St HelensAustralia 66 Italy 6

