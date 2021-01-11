Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Rugby union's European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been suspended after the French government said the Covid-19 pandemic made it too risky for French teams to play, organisers said Monday.

"On the basis of this directive, EPCR had no choice but to temporarily suspend the pool stage of the Heineken Champions Cup and the preliminary stage of the Challenge Cup," European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement.