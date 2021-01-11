UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rugby's European Cups To Be Temporarily Suspended Due To Covid-19: Organisers

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Rugby's European cups to be temporarily suspended due to Covid-19: organisers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Rugby union's European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been suspended after the French government said the Covid-19 pandemic made it too risky for French teams to play, organisers said Monday.

"On the basis of this directive, EPCR had no choice but to temporarily suspend the pool stage of the Heineken Champions Cup and the preliminary stage of the Challenge Cup," European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement.

Related Topics

Government

Recent Stories

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

11 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs in Ukraine's Ternopil Protest Agains ..

6 minutes ago

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Tuesday ..

6 minutes ago

France puts 98-yr-old on trial in long-running gra ..

6 minutes ago

Southern England readies temporary mortuaries due ..

16 minutes ago

SSP constitutes special team to supervise police a ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.