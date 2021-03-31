(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) announced on Wednesday that the two continental cup finals will be moved from Marseille for a second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's European Champions and Challenge Cup finals will be held on the weekend of May 21-22 in an alternative location with next season's fixtures set to be played in the French city.