Rugby's European Finals Moved From Marseille Again: Organisers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Rugby's European finals moved from Marseille again: organisers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) announced on Wednesday that the two continental cup finals will be moved from Marseille for a second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year's European Champions and Challenge Cup finals will be held on the weekend of May 21-22 in an alternative location with next season's fixtures set to be played in the French city.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

