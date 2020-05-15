Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :All rugby Test matches scheduled for July have been postponed because of the coronavirus, World Rugby announced on Friday, in a fresh blow to the sport.

"Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July," the governing body said in a statement.