Rugby's July Tests Postponed Over Virus: World Governing Body

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Rugby's July Tests postponed over virus: world governing body

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :All rugby Test matches scheduled for July have been postponed because of the coronavirus, World Rugby announced on Friday, in a fresh blow to the sport.

"Extended travel and quarantine restrictions that apply to numerous countries, and concerns over adequate player preparation time, mean that any sort of cross-border international rugby competition cannot be hosted in July," the governing body said in a statement.

