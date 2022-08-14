UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship At A Glance

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance after New Zealand beat South Africa in the second round on Saturday (all kick-off times GMT): In Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 23 New Zealand 35 Playing later In San Juan, Argentina Argentina v Australia (1910) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Australia 1 1 0 0 41 26 1 5 South Africa 2 1 0 1 49 45 0 4 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 45 49 0 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 26 41 0 0 Points allocation 4: win 2: draw 1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents; losing by fewer than eight points 0: loss without any bonus points results 1st round Aug 6 In Mbombela, South Africa South Africa 26 New Zealand 10 In Mendoza, Argentina Argentina 26 Australia 41 Leading point scorers 29: Pollard (RSA) 16: Boffelli (ARG) 15: Mo'unga (NZL) Fixtures 3rd round Aug 27 In Adelaide, Australia Australia v South Africa (0630) In Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand v Argentina (0745) 4th round Sept 3 In Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand v Argentina (0735) In Sydney, Australia Australia v South Africa (0935) 5th round Sept 15 In Melbourne, Australia Australia v New Zealand (0945) Sept 17 In Buenos Aires Argentina v South Africa (1910) 6th round Sept 24 In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand v Australia (0735) In Durban, South Africa South Africa v Argentina (1505) Previous champions 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa2021: New ZealandNote: The 2020 edition won by New Zealand was reduced to three teams as the coronavirus pandemic prevented South Africa taking part.

Related Topics

Australia San Juan Mendoza Buenos Aires Hamilton Adelaide Melbourne Sydney Christchurch Auckland Mbombela Durban Johannesburg Argentina South Africa 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020 All New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

13 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

13 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

13 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.