RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship At A Glance
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance after New Zealand beat South Africa in the second round on Saturday (all kick-off times GMT): In Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa 23 New Zealand 35 Playing later In San Juan, Argentina Argentina v Australia (1910) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) Australia 1 1 0 0 41 26 1 5 South Africa 2 1 0 1 49 45 0 4 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 45 49 0 4 Argentina 1 0 0 1 26 41 0 0 Points allocation 4: win 2: draw 1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents; losing by fewer than eight points 0: loss without any bonus points results 1st round Aug 6 In Mbombela, South Africa South Africa 26 New Zealand 10 In Mendoza, Argentina Argentina 26 Australia 41 Leading point scorers 29: Pollard (RSA) 16: Boffelli (ARG) 15: Mo'unga (NZL) Fixtures 3rd round Aug 27 In Adelaide, Australia Australia v South Africa (0630) In Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand v Argentina (0745) 4th round Sept 3 In Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand v Argentina (0735) In Sydney, Australia Australia v South Africa (0935) 5th round Sept 15 In Melbourne, Australia Australia v New Zealand (0945) Sept 17 In Buenos Aires Argentina v South Africa (1910) 6th round Sept 24 In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand v Australia (0735) In Durban, South Africa South Africa v Argentina (1505) Previous champions 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa2021: New ZealandNote: The 2020 edition won by New Zealand was reduced to three teams as the coronavirus pandemic prevented South Africa taking part.