RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship At A Glance
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM
Hamilton, New Zealand, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance after New Zealand defeated Argentina on Saturday in the fourth round (all kick-off times GMT): In Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand 53 Argentina 3 Playing later In Sydney, Australia Australia v South Africa (0935) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) New Zealand 4 2 0 2 116 77 2 10 Australia 3 2 0 1 83 91 1 9 Argentina 4 2 0 2 102 129 1 9 South Africa 3 1 0 2 66 70 0 4 Points allocation 4: win 2: draw 1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents; losing by fewer than eight points 0: loss without any bonus points results 1st round Aug 6 South Africa 26 New Zealand 10 Argentina 26 Australia 41 2nd round Aug 13 South Africa 23 New Zealand 35 Argentina 48 Australia 17 3rd round Aug 27 Australia 25 South Africa 17 New Zealand 18 Argentina 25 Leading scorers Points 57: Boffelli (ARG) 39: Mo'unga (NZL) 32: Pollard (RSA) Tries 3: Gonzalez (ARG), McReight (AUS) 2: Clarke, Taukei'aho (both NZL), Gallo (ARG), Ikitua (AUS), Smith (RSA) Fixtures 5th round Sept 15 In Melbourne, Australia Australia v New Zealand (0945) Sept 17 In Buenos Aires Argentina v South Africa (1910) 6th round Sept 24 In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand v Australia (0735) In Durban, South Africa South Africa v Argentina (1505) Previous champions 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa2021: New ZealandNote: The 2020 edition won by New Zealand was reduced to three teams as the coronavirus pandemic prevented South Africa from taking part