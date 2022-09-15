UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance

Melbourne, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance after New Zealand defeated Australia in Melbourne on Thursday (all kick-off times GMT): 5th round In Melbourne, Australia Australia 37 New Zealand 39 Playing Saturday In Buenos Aires Argentina v South Africa (1910) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) New Zealand 5 3 0 2 155 114 2 14 Australia 5 2 0 3 128 154 2 10 South Africa 4 2 0 2 90 78 1 9 Argentina 4 2 0 2 102 129 1 9 Points allocation 4: win 2: draw 1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents; losing by fewer than eight points 0: loss without any bonus points results 1st round Aug 6 South Africa 26 New Zealand 10 Argentina 26 Australia 41 2nd round Aug 13 South Africa 23 New Zealand 35 Argentina 48 Australia 17 3rd round Aug 27 Australia 25 South Africa 17 New Zealand 18 Argentina 25 4th round Sept 3 New Zealand 53 Argentina 3 Australia 8 South Africa 24 Fixtures 6th round Sept 24 In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand v Australia (0735) In Durban, South Africa South Africa v Argentina (1505) Leading scorers Points 58: Mo'unga (NZL) 57: Boffelli (ARG) 32: Pollard (RSA) Tries 4: Taukei'aho (NZL) 3: Gonzalez (ARG), McReight (AUS) 2: Ikitua, Kellaway, Samu (all AUS), J.

Barrett, Clarke (both NZL), Mapimpi, Smith (both RSA), Gallo (ARG) Previous champions 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa 2021: New Zealand Note: The 2020 edition won by New Zealand was reduced to three teams as the coronavirus pandemic prevented South Africa taking part

