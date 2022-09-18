RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship At A Glance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM
Buenos Aires, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance after South Africa defeated Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday (all kick-off times GMT): 5th round In Buenos Aires Argentina 20 South Africa 36 Played Thursday In Melbourne, Australia Australia 37 New Zealand 39 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) South Africa 5 3 0 2 126 98 2 14 New Zealand 5 3 0 2 155 114 2 14 Australia 5 2 0 3 128 154 2 10 Argentina 5 2 0 3 122 165 1 9 Note: South Africa first on head-to-head record against New Zealand Points allocation 4: win 2: draw 1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents; losing by fewer than eight points 0: loss without any bonus points results 1st round Aug 6 South Africa 26 New Zealand 10 Argentina 26 Australia 41 2nd round Aug 13 South Africa 23 New Zealand 35 Argentina 48 Australia 17 3rd round Aug 27 Australia 25 South Africa 17 New Zealand 18 Argentina 25 4th round Sept 3 New Zealand 53 Argentina 3 Australia 8 South Africa 24 Fixtures 6th round Sept 24 In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand v Australia (0735) In Durban, South Africa South Africa v Argentina (1505) Leading scorers Points 65: Boffelli (ARG) 58: Mo'unga (NZL) 32: Pollard (RSA) Tries 4: Taukei'aho (NZL) 3: Gonzalez (ARG), McReight (AUS) 2: De Allende, Mapimpi, Marx, Smith (all RSA), Ikitua, Kellaway, Samu (all AUS), J.
Barrett, Clarke (both NZL), Gallo (ARG) Previous champions 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa 2021: New Zealand Note: The 2020 edition won by New Zealand was reduced to three teams as the coronavirus pandemic prevented South Africa taking part