RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship At A Glance

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 02:40 PM

RugbyU: 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance

Auckland, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The 2022 Rugby Championship at a glance after New Zealand defeated Australia in the final round on Saturday: In Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 40 Australia 14 Playing later In Durban, South Africa South Africa v Argentina (1505 GMT) Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) New Zealand 6 4 0 2 195 128 3 19 South Africa 5 3 0 2 126 98 2 14 Australia 6 2 0 4 142 194 2 10 Argentina 5 2 0 3 122 165 1 9 Points allocation 4: win 2: draw 1: scoring at least three tries more than opponents; losing by fewer than eight points 0: loss without any bonus points results 1st round Aug 6 South Africa 26 New Zealand 10 Argentina 26 Australia 41 2nd round Aug 13 South Africa 23 New Zealand 35 Argentina 48 Australia 17 3rd round Aug 27 Australia 25 South Africa 17 New Zealand 18 Argentina 25 4th round Sept 3 New Zealand 53 Argentina 3 Australia 8 South Africa 24 5th round Sept 15 Australia 37 New Zealand 39 Sept 17 Argentina 20 South Africa 36 Leading scorers Points 71: Mo'unga (NZL) 65: Boffelli (ARG) 32: Pollard (RSA) Tries 5: Taukei'aho (NZL) 3: Gonzalez (ARG), McReight (AUS) Previous champions 2012: New Zealand 2013: New Zealand 2014: New Zealand 2015: Australia 2016: New Zealand 2017: New Zealand 2018: New Zealand 2019: South Africa 2021: New Zealand Note: The 2020 edition won by New Zealand was reduced to three teams as the coronavirus pandemic prevented South Africa taking part

