RugbyU: 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifier results

Paris, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Rugby World Cup 2023 Africa zone qualifiers results on Friday: Quarter-finals In Marseille, France Namibia 71 Burkina Faso 5 Zimbabwe 38 Ivory Coast 11 Playing Saturday In Aix-en-Provence, France Uganda v Kenya (1300), Senegal v Algeria (1600) -- Semi-finals played on July 6-- Final played on July 10-- Winner advances to Pool A of 2023 Rugby World Cup