RugbyU: Autumn Nations Cup results, fixtures and standings - collated

Dublin, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Collated Autumn Nations Cup results, fixtures and standings after all of Saturday's play-off matches: 5th place play-off at Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli Wales 38 Italy 18 3rd place play-off at Lansdowne Road, Dublin Ireland 31 Scotland 16 7th place play-off at Murrayfeld, Edinburgh Georgia 24 Fiji 38 Playing Sunday Final, England v France, Twickenham (kick-off 1400 GMT) Pool Tables (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Group A England 3 3 0 0 82 20 1 13 Ireland 3 2 0 1 62 37 0 8 Wales 3 1 0 2 40 56 0 4 Georgia 3 0 0 3 10 81 0 0 Group B France 3 3 0 0 86 20 2 14 Scotland 3 2 0 1 71 39 3 11 Italy 3 1 0 2 50 64 1 5 Fiji 3 0 3 0 0 84 0 0 Note: France, Italy and Scotland all awarded 28-0 wins over Fiji after coronavirus in Fiji squad led to cancelled matches Previous Results Nov 13: Ireland 32 Wales 9 Nov 14: Italy 17 Scotland 28 Nov 14: England 40 Georgia 0 Nov 15: France v Fiji -- cancelled due to coronavirus Nov 21: Italy v Fiji -- cancelled due to coronavirus Nov 21: England 18 Ireland 7 Nov 21: Wales 18 Georgia 0 Nov 22: Scotland 15 France 22 Nov 27: Wales 13 England 24 Nov 27: France 36 Italy 5Nov 27: Scotland v Fiji -- cancelled due to coronavirusNov 28: Ireland 23 Georgia 10