UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: Autumn Nations Cup Results, Standings And Fixtures

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 01:21 AM

RugbyU: Autumn Nations Cup results, standings and fixtures

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Autumn Nations Cup results, standings and fixtures after Saturday's matches: At Twickenham: England 18 Ireland 7 At Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli: Wales 18 Georgia 0 At Stadio del Conero, Ancona: Italy v Fiji -- cancelled due to coronavirus in Fiji squad Playing Sunday: At Murrayfield, (1515 GMT): Scotland v France Tables (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Group A England 2 2 0 0 58 7 1 9 Ireland 2 1 0 1 39 27 0 4 Wales 2 1 0 1 27 32 0 4 Georgia 2 0 0 2 0 58 0 0 Group B France 1 1 0 0 28 0 1 5 Scotland 1 1 0 0 28 17 1 5 Italy 1 0 0 1 17 28 0 0 Fiji 1 0 0 1 0 28 0 0 Note: France awarded a 28-0 win over Fiji after coronavirus in Fiji squad led to a cancelled match Remaining Fixtures (all kick-offs GMT) Round Three Nov 28: Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield - cancelled due to coronavirus in Fiji squad Nov 28: Wales v England, Parc Y Scarlets (1600) Nov 28: France v Italy, Stade de France, Paris (2010) Nov 29: Ireland v Georgia, Lansdowne Road (1400) Finals Weekend Teams will play the side finishing in the same position in the opposite pool Dec 05: Georgia v TBD, Murrayfield (1200) Dec 05: Ireland v TBD, Lansdowne Road (1415) Dec 05: Wales v TBD, Parc Y Scarlets (1645) Dec 06: England v TBD, Twickenham (1400) Previous Results Nov 13: Ireland 32 Wales 9 Nov 14: Italy 17 Scotland 28 Nov 14: England 40 Georgia 0 Nov 15: France v Fiji -- cancelled due to coronavirus Note: TBD = to be decided

Related Topics

France Road Paris Ancona Same Wales Ireland Italy Georgia Fiji Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN chief calls appointment of AU envoys for Ethiop ..

53 minutes ago

DRAP approves locally invented device to detect CO ..

53 minutes ago

Opposition should realize severity of coronavirus, ..

54 minutes ago

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

2 hours ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.