RugbyU: Autumn Nations Cup results, standings and fixtures

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Autumn Nations Cup results, standings and fixtures after Saturday's matches: At Twickenham: England 18 Ireland 7 At Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli: Wales 18 Georgia 0 At Stadio del Conero, Ancona: Italy v Fiji -- cancelled due to coronavirus in Fiji squad Playing Sunday: At Murrayfield, (1515 GMT): Scotland v France Tables (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Group A England 2 2 0 0 58 7 1 9 Ireland 2 1 0 1 39 27 0 4 Wales 2 1 0 1 27 32 0 4 Georgia 2 0 0 2 0 58 0 0 Group B France 1 1 0 0 28 0 1 5 Scotland 1 1 0 0 28 17 1 5 Italy 1 0 0 1 17 28 0 0 Fiji 1 0 0 1 0 28 0 0 Note: France awarded a 28-0 win over Fiji after coronavirus in Fiji squad led to a cancelled match Remaining Fixtures (all kick-offs GMT) Round Three Nov 28: Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield - cancelled due to coronavirus in Fiji squad Nov 28: Wales v England, Parc Y Scarlets (1600) Nov 28: France v Italy, Stade de France, Paris (2010) Nov 29: Ireland v Georgia, Lansdowne Road (1400) Finals Weekend Teams will play the side finishing in the same position in the opposite pool Dec 05: Georgia v TBD, Murrayfield (1200) Dec 05: Ireland v TBD, Lansdowne Road (1415) Dec 05: Wales v TBD, Parc Y Scarlets (1645) Dec 06: England v TBD, Twickenham (1400) Previous Results Nov 13: Ireland 32 Wales 9 Nov 14: Italy 17 Scotland 28 Nov 14: England 40 Georgia 0 Nov 15: France v Fiji -- cancelled due to coronavirus Note: TBD = to be decided