RugbyU: Autumn Nations Cup results, standings and fixtures

Llanelli, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Autumn Nations Cup results, standings and fixtures after Saturday's early match (all kick-off times GMT): At Parc Y Scarlets, Llanelli: Wales 13 England 24 Playing later: At Stade de France, Paris: France v Italy (2000) At Murrayfield: Scotland v Fiji Cancelled due to coronavirus in Fiji squad Playing Sunday: At Lansdowne Road: Ireland v Georgia (1400) Tables (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Group A England 3 3 0 0 82 20 1 13 Ireland 2 1 0 1 39 27 0 4 Wales 3 1 0 2 40 56 0 4 Georgia 2 0 0 2 0 58 0 0 Group B Scotland 3 2 0 1 71 39 3 11 France 2 2 0 0 50 15 1 9 Italy 2 1 0 1 45 28 1 5 Fiji 3 0 3 0 0 84 0 0 Note: France, Italy and Scotland all awarded 28-0 wins over Fiji after coronavirus in Fiji squad led to cancelled matches Remaining Fixtures Finals Weekend Teams will play the side finishing in the same position in the opposite pool Dec 05: Georgia v TBD, Murrayfield (1200) Dec 05: Ireland v TBD, Lansdowne Road (1415) Dec 05: Wales v TBD, Parc Y Scarlets (1645) Dec 06: England v TBD, Twickenham (1400) Previous Results Nov 13: Ireland 32 Wales 9 Nov 14: Italy 17 Scotland 28 Nov 14: England 40 Georgia 0 Nov 15: France v Fiji -- cancelled due to coronavirus Nov 21: Italy v Fiji -- cancelled due to coronavirus Nov 21: England 18 Ireland 7 Nov 21: Wales 18 Georgia 0 Nov 22: Scotland 15 France 22 Note: TBD = to be decided