RugbyU: Challenge Cup Results
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Challenge Cup results on Friday, the second round of the 2022/2023 tournament: Pool B Lions (RSA) 30 Stade Francais (FRA) 12 Playing later (kick-offs GMT) Pool A Glasgow (SCO) v Perpignan (FRA) (1900) Brive (FRA) v Connacht (IRL) (2000) Saturday Pool A Toulon (FRA) v Bath (ENG) (1300) Newcastle (ENG) v Cardiff (WAL) (1730) Pool B Cheetahs (RSA) v Scarlets (WAL) (1315) Bayonne (FRA) v Benetton (ITA) (1630) Dragons (WAL) v Pau (FRA) (1730) SundayPool ABristol (ENG) v Zebre (ITA) (1300)