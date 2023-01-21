- Home
RugbyU: Challenge Cup Results
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 09:30 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Challenge Cup results on Friday: Pool A Bristol (ENG) 33 Perpignan (FRA) 19Glasgow (SCO) 19 Bath (ENG) 19Toulon (FRA) 14 Zebre (ITA) 5
