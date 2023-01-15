RugbyU: Challenge Cup results - 1st update

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Challenge Cup results on Saturday: Pool A Connacht (IRL) 61 Brive (FRA) 5 Playing later (2000GMT) Perpignan (FRA) v Glasgow (SCO), Zebre (ITA) v Bristol (ENG) Pool B Treviso (ITA) 26 Bayonne (FRA) 7 Stade Francais (FRA) 17 Lions (RSA) 7 Playing on Sunday (GMT) Pool A Cardiff (WAL) v Newcastle (ENG) (1300), Bath (ENG) v Toulon (FRA) (1515) -- to be played at Gloucester due to waterlogged pitch at Bath Played on Friday Pool BPau (FRA) 15 Dragons (WAL) 21Scarlets (WAL) 20 Cheetahs (RSA) 17