RugbyU: Challenge Cup results - collated

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Challenge Cup results on Saturday, the opening weekend of the 2022/2023 tournament: Pool A Bath (ENG) 19 Glasgow Warriors (SCO) 22 Cardiff (WAL) 41 Brive (FRA) 0 Connacht (IRL) 22 Newcastle Falcons (ENG) 8 Zebre (ITA) 21 Toulon (FRA) 24 Pool B Lions (RSA) 31 Dragons (WAL) 31 Pau (FRA) 16 Cheetahs (RSA) 21 Playing Sunday Pool B Scarlets v Bayonne (1515GMT) Played Friday Pool A Perpignan (FRA) 5 Bristol (ENG) 19 Pool BStade Francais (FRA) 24 Bennetton (ITA) 14