RugbyU: Challenge Cup Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2022 | 09:50 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Challenge Cup results on Friday, the second round of the 2022/2023 tournament: Pool A Glasgow (SCO) 26 Perpignan (FRA) 18 Brive (FRA) 24 Connacht (IRL) 31 Pool B Lions (RSA) 30 Stade Francais (FRA) 12 Saturday (GMT) Pool A Toulon (FRA) v Bath (ENG) (1300), Newcastle (ENG) v Cardiff (WAL) (1730) Pool B Cheetahs (RSA) v Scarlets (WAL) (1515), Bayonne (FRA) v Benetton (ITA) (1730), Dragons (WAL) v Pau (FRA) (1730) SundayPool ABristol (ENG) v Zebre (ITA) (1300)