RugbyU: Challenge Cup Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

RugbyU: Challenge Cup results - collated

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Challenge Cup results on Saturday, the second round of the 2022/2023 tournament: Pool A Toulon (FRA) 29 Bath (ENG) 7 Newcastle (ENG) 10 Cardiff (WAL) 47 Pool B Cheetahs (RSA) 26 Scarlets (WAL) 45 Bayonne (FRA) 7 Benetton (ITA) 45 Dragons (WAL) 21 Pau (FRA) 27 Sunday (GMT) Pool A Bristol (ENG) v Zebre (ITA) (1300) Played Friday Pool A Glasgow (SCO) 26 Perpignan (FRA) 18 Brive (FRA) 24 Connacht (IRL) 31 Pool BLions (RSA) 30 Stade Francais (FRA) 12

