RugbyU: Champions Cup Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 10:10 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Champions Cup results on Sunday: Pool A Castres (FRA) 21 Edinburgh (SCO) 34 Playing later (kick-off GMT) Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1515) Pool B London Irish (ENG) 14 Stormers (RSA) 28 Played Saturday Pool A Gloucester (ENG) 14 Leinster (IRL) 49 Sharks (RSA) 32 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 3 Bulls (RSA) 39 Exeter Chiefs (ENG) 28 Saracens (ENG) 48 Lyon (FRA) 28 Pool B Sale (ENG) 5 Toulouse (FRA) 27 Munster (IRL) 27 Northampton (ENG) 23 La Rochelle (FRA) 7 Ulster (IRL) 3 Ospreys (WAL) 35 Montpellier (FRA) 29 Playing Sunday (GMT) Pool A Castres (FRA) v Edinburgh (SCO) (1300), Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1515) Pool B London Irish (ENG) v Stormers (RSA) (1300) Played FridayPool BClermont (FRA) 29 Leicester (ENG) 44