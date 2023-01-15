UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: Champions Cup Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 10:10 PM

RugbyU: Champions Cup results

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Champions Cup results on Sunday: Pool A Castres (FRA) 21 Edinburgh (SCO) 34 Playing later (kick-off GMT) Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1515) Pool B London Irish (ENG) 14 Stormers (RSA) 28 Played Saturday Pool A Gloucester (ENG) 14 Leinster (IRL) 49 Sharks (RSA) 32 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 3 Bulls (RSA) 39 Exeter Chiefs (ENG) 28 Saracens (ENG) 48 Lyon (FRA) 28 Pool B Sale (ENG) 5 Toulouse (FRA) 27 Munster (IRL) 27 Northampton (ENG) 23 La Rochelle (FRA) 7 Ulster (IRL) 3 Ospreys (WAL) 35 Montpellier (FRA) 29 Playing Sunday (GMT) Pool A Castres (FRA) v Edinburgh (SCO) (1300), Racing 92 (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1515) Pool B London Irish (ENG) v Stormers (RSA) (1300) Played FridayPool BClermont (FRA) 29 Leicester (ENG) 44

Related Topics

Sale London Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Leicester Exeter Edinburgh Ireland Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

25 minutes ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

26 minutes ago
 President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advan ..

President of UAE, Angolan counterpart review advancing relations

26 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

UAE President receives President of Azerbaijan

41 minutes ago
 Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy ..

Reem Al Hashimy meets with Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of United Na ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Ind ..

UAE President grants Cuban Ambassador Medal of Independence

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.