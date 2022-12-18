RugbyU: Champions Cup results - 1st update

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Champions Cup results on Saturday, the second round of the 2022/2023 tournament: Pool A Edinburgh (SCO) 31 Castres (FRA) 20 Exeter (ENG) 44 Bulls (RSA) 14 Lyon (FRA) 20 Saracens (ENG) 28 Pool B Leicester (ENG) 23 Clermont (FRA) 16 Playing later (kick-offs GMT) Pool B Ulster (IRL) v La Rochelle (FRA) (1730), Stormers (RSA) v London Irish (ENG) (1730), Montpellier (FRA) v Ospreys (WAL) (2000) Sunday Pool A Harlequins (ENG) v Racing 92 (FRA) (1730) Pool B Northampton (ENG) v Munster (IRL) (1300), Toulouse (FRA) v Sale (ENG) (1300) Played Friday Pool ALeinster (IRL) 57 Gloucester (ENG) 0Bordeax-Begles (FRA) 16 Sharks (RSA) 19