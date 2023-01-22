RugbyU: Champions Cup Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 09:30 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Champions Cup results on Saturday: Pool A Harlequins (ENG) 39 Sharks (RSA) 29 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 17 Gloucester (ENG) 26 Leinster (IRL) 36 Racing 92 (FRA) 10 Exeter (ENG) 40 Castres (FRA) 3 Pool B Northampton (ENG) 13 La Rochelle (FRA) 31 Stormers (RSA) 30 Clermont (FRA) 16 Ulster (IRL) 22 Sale (ENG) 11 Playing Sunday (GMT) Pool A Edinburgh (SCO) v Saracens (ENG) (1730) Pool B Montpellier (FRA) v London Irish (ENG) (1300), Toulouse (FRA) v Munster (IRL) (1515) Played Friday Pool A Lyon (FRA) 31 Bulls (RSA) 7 Pool BLeicester (ENG) 26 Ospreys (WAL) 27