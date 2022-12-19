RugbyU: Champions Cup standings

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Standings after Sunday's games in the second round of the 2022/2023 Champions Cup (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, points: Pool A Leinster 2 2 0 0 99 10 2 10 Exeter 2 2 0 0 71 26 2 10 Saracens 2 2 0 0 58 46 1 9 Sharks 2 2 0 0 58 47 1 9 Edinburgh 2 1 0 1 57 50 2 6 Harlequins 2 1 0 1 45 49 1 5 Bulls 2 1 0 1 56 80 1 5 Gloucester 2 1 0 1 22 74 1 5 Lyon 2 0 0 2 56 70 2 2 Bordeaux-Begles 2 0 0 2 33 41 2 2 Racing92 2 0 0 2 20 56 1 1 Castres 2 0 0 2 32 58 0 0 Pool B La Rochelle 2 1 0 0 82 41 1 9 Toulouse 2 2 0 0 63 32 1 9 Leicester 2 2 0 0 46 33 0 8 Sale 2 1 0 1 58 45 1 5 Stormers 2 1 0 1 48 38 1 5 Munster 2 1 0 1 30 24 1 5 Ospreys 2 1 0 1 38 33 1 5 Clermont 2 1 0 1 40 37 1 5 Montpellier 2 1 0 1 42 48 1 5 Ulster 2 0 0 2 29 75 2 2London Irish 2 0 0 2 41 66 1 1Northampton 2 0 0 2 18 63 0 0