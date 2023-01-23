RugbyU: Champions Cup standings

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Standings after of this weekend's Champions Cup fourth and final round (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, points: Pool A Leinster 4 4 0 0 184 34 4 20 Exeter 4 3 0 1 139 68 4 16 Sharks 4 3 0 1 119 89 3 12 Saracens 4 3 0 1 120 94 3 15 Edinburgh 4 3 0 1 111 85 3 15 Harlequins 4 3 0 1 113 108 4 12 Bulls 4 2 0 2 102 139 2 10 Gloucester 2 1 0 1 22 74 1 5 ------------------------------------ Lyon 4 1 0 3 115 125 4 8 Racing92 4 1 0 3 60 121 1 5 ------------------------------------ Bordeaux-Begles 4 0 0 4 53 99 2 2 Castres 4 0 0 4 56 132 0 0 Pool B La Rochelle 4 4 0 0 120 63 2 18 Toulouse 4 4 0 0 110 53 1 17 Stormers 4 3 0 1 106 68 3 15 Leicester 4 3 0 1 116 89 2 14 Ospreys 4 3 0 1 100 88 2 14 Munster 4 2 0 2 73 67 2 10 Montpellier 4 1 1 2 92 104 3 9 Ulster 4 1 0 3 54 93 3 7 --------------------------------- Clermont 4 1 0 3 85 111 2 6 Sale 4 1 0 3 74 94 1 5 --------------------------------- London Irish 4 0 1 3 76 115 1 3 Northampton 4 0 0 4 54 121 1 1 -- First eight teams reach last 16-- Ninth and 10th teams into Challenge Cup last 16

