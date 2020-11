London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :English Premiership result on Sunday, the final day of the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 season: Wasps 23 Bristol 20 Played Saturday Bath 12 Newcastle 19 Leicester 38 Gloucester 15 Worcester 11 London Irish 10 FridayHarlequins 3 Exeter 33Sale 32 Northampton 23