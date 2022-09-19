- Home
RugbyU: English Premiership Result
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM
London, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :English Premiership result on Sunday: Worcester 21 Exeter 36 Played Saturday Bath 20 Sale 37 Harlequins 27 Saracens 30 Leicester 36 Newcastle 21Northampton 38 London Irish 22Wasps 8 Bristol 23
