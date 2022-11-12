- Home
RugbyU: English Premiership Result
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 11:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premiership result on Friday: Bath 19 Leicester 18 Playing Saturday Exeter v London Irish, Gloucester v Newcastle Playing SundaySaracens v Northampton
