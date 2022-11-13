- Home
RugbyU: English Premiership Result
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2022 | 09:50 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premiership result on Sunday: Saracens 45 Northampton 39 Played Saturday Exeter 22 London Irish 17 Gloucester 21 Newcastle 27 Played FridayBath 19 Leicester 18
