RugbyU: English Premiership Result
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 08:30 AM
London, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premiership result on Friday: Gloucester 16 Saracens 19 Playing Saturday Newcastle v Leicester (1400 GMT), Exeter v Northampton (1630) Playing Sunday (1500)Harlequins v Sale, London Irish v Bristol
