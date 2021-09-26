- Home
RugbyU: English Premiership Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:40 PM
London, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :English Premiership result on Sunday: London Irish 31 Sale 31 Played Saturday Exeter 24 Northampton 26 Harlequins 35 Worcester 29 Wasps 44 Bristol 8 Bath 13 Newcastle 20 Played FridayGloucester 26 Leicester 33
