- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
RugbyU: English Premiership Results
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:40 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premiership result on Monday: Harlequins 41 Northampton 27 Played Sunday Bath 20 Gloucester 40 Bristol 26 Leicester 28 Saracens 61 Worcester 29 Wasps 38 London Irish 30 Postponed (due to coronavirus)Newcastle v Sale
Recent Stories
Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mohammed bin Sulayem
Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..
Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..
Over 5,000 Dead, About 8,000 Injured in DPR Since Start of Donbas Conflict - Off ..
Chief Justice Tops Job Approval Poll of US Public Officials - Gallup
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Stock markets rise after Christmas43 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rise after Christmas1 hour ago
-
Algerian football player Sofiane Loukar dies during match7 hours ago
-
Ship captain sentenced to 20 months over Mauritius oil spill: magistrate8 hours ago
-
Polish president vetoes controversial media law slammed by US8 hours ago
-
Hong Kong reports 9 new imported COVID-19 cases, 14 additional Omicron infections10 hours ago
-
Iron ore futures close lower10 hours ago
-
Shanghai gold futures close higher10 hours ago
-
Australia scent Ashes victory as England collapse again10 hours ago
-
S.Korea reports 4,207 more COVID-19 cases, Omicron cases rise to 44511 hours ago
-
Mexico's economy expected to grow amid multiple challenges: economist11 hours ago
-
Cambodia confirms 15 new Omicron cases, 31 in total11 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.