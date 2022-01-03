- Home
RugbyU: English Premiership Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 12:40 AM
London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :English Premiership results on Sunday: Gloucester 17 Harlequins 20 Leicester 31 Newcastle 0 Northampton 6 Saracens 30 Played Saturday Exeter 19 Bristol 13 Sale 26 Wasps 18 MondayLondon Irish v Bath - match postponed
