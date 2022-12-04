- Home
RugbyU: English Premiership Results
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 11:10 AM
London, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :English Premiership results on Saturday: London Irish 39 Newcastle 17 Gloucester 34 Northampton 19 Bristol 26 Leicester 26 Played FridayBath 13 Harlequins 19
