RugbyU: English Premiership Results
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2022 | 11:40 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :English Premiership results on Saturday: Bath 24 Newcastle 16 Gloucester 8 London Irish 6 Saracens 35 Exeter 3 Playing Sunday Northampton v Harlequins (1500 GMT) Played FridaySale 40 Leicester 5
