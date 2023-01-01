- Home
RugbyU: English Premiership Results
Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023 ) :English Premiership results on Saturday: Bath 24 Newcastle 16 Gloucester 8 London Irish 6 Saracens 35 Exeter 3 Playing Sunday Northampton v Harlequins (1500 GMT) Played FridaySale 40 Leicester 5
