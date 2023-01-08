UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Results

January 08, 2023

RugbyU: English Premiership results

London, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premiership results on Saturday: Newcastle 45 Leicester 26 Exeter 35 Northampton 12 Playing Sunday (1500 GMT) Harlequins v Sale, London Irish v Bristol Played FridayGloucester 16 Saracens 19

More Stories From Miscellaneous

