RugbyU: English Premiership Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2023 | 12:30 AM
London, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premiership results on Saturday: Newcastle 45 Leicester 26 Exeter 35 Northampton 12 Playing Sunday (1500 GMT) Harlequins v Sale, London Irish v Bristol Played FridayGloucester 16 Saracens 19
