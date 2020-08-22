UrduPoint.com
RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:10 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :English Premiership standings after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Exeter 15 11 0 4 448 265 11 55 Bristol 15 10 1 4 338 300 5 47 Wasps 15 8 0 7 405 366 11 43 Sale 15 8 0 7 366 238 9 41 Bath 14 8 0 6 275 310 3 35 Northampton 14 7 0 7 324 345 7 35 Harlequins 14 6 1 7 301 347 6 32 Gloucester 15 5 0 10 336 330 11 31 London Irish 14 5 1 8 272 384 6 28 Worcester 15 4 0 11 234 377 6 22 Leicester 14 4 1 9 220 328 2 20Saracens 14 9 0 5 350 279 7 -62Note: Saracens deducted 105 points for breach of the salary cap

